Where Are My Parents: 14-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Asking The 26-Year-Old She Was ‘Hanging Out’ With To Shoot Her Up With That Heron

This story is so tragic on so many levels.

A 14-year-old Alaska girl was in critical condition days after a 26-year-old man injected her with heroin at his Anchorage home, authorities said Tuesday.

Sean Warner is charged with a drug-related felony and other counts. Court documents say he tried to revive the girl himself and didn’t immediately call police.

“Her condition is dire,” Assistant District Attorney Regan Williams said Tuesday, adding the girl was on an artificial respirator. “The real sadness is that there’s not that much brain activity.”

The girl was taken to an Anchorage hospital Friday with a drug overdose, police said. Charging documents say the girl, identified only as J.D., was found to have heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in her system. Medics told authorities she had sustained damage to her brain and heart.

Charging documents say the type of heroin used is known on the street at “China White.”

Police said the drug tends to be more potent than the more common tar heroin. It is sold in powder form and can be cut with varying ingredients in varying amounts, said Sgt. Kathy Lacey, who heads the Anchorage Police Department’s vice unit.

“The problem is you don’t know what it’s cut with,” Lacey said. “You have no idea what you’re getting.”

When asked where the girl’s parents were that night, Williams indicated she was not living at home and doesn’t come from a “typical family environment.” He declined to elaborate.

Warner’s bail was set at $90,000. A booking official said Warner remained in custody.