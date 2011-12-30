Beach Banger: Rih-Rih Rocks Revealing ‘Kini And Kicks It With Fam And Friends Back Home In Barbados For New Years

Looks like Rihanna is taking some well-deserved time off to enjoy the simple life for New Years. Cheers, we’ll drink to that…

After a grueling international tour where she appeared to get sick several times, Rihanna has gone back to her home country of Barbados to soak up the sun, hop a few jet-skis, and spend quality time with her family. Yesterday, the good girl gone bad was seen in a snapback hat and not much else while she frolicked on the beach and had a few laughs.

Flip the script to peep the pics.

