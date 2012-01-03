Catch Fade Over “N-Word”: Iraq War Vet Scraps With 3 Guys Using “N-Word” On Bus [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jim Hardie took on three men he says were bullying people on the bus. Police don’t recommend doing what Jim did, but he says he wouldn’t have changed a thing.
More On Bossip!
*Exclusive* Chris Brown’s Girlfriend “Karrueche Tran” Exposed As Crack Slore Doing Chris For A Come Up [Video]
Eclectically Fresh: Solange Shows Off Her Boo And Juelzy In New Photoset From The French Countryside
More Divorce Drama: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Says Pilar Is A Liar, Divorce Has Been Going On For Months And She’s Been Getting Chopped Down By Young Boys
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.