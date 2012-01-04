False Prophets: Pat Robertson “God Told Me If Obama Is Re-Elected America Will Crumble!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
TV evangelical preacher Pat Robertson spoke about the religious side of the upcoming election and how America will crumble if President Obama is re-elected.
More On Bossip!
Tie The Knot: The Top 10 Engaged Couples We Can’t Wait To See Get Hitched
New Couple???: 106 And Park’s Rocsi Diaz Rocks A ‘Kini And Looks Cozy With Raphael Saadiq On The Beach In Miami!!
That’s Gotta Hurt: The Most Embarrassing Break-Ups Of All Time
Some Afternoon Preciousness: Look At Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Stuntin’ Like Her Mama
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.