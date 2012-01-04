Might Be Time to Move Back into ‘Run’s House’: Angela and Vanessa Simmons Owe $450K In Taxes

Angela and Vanessa Simmons are known for rockin’ the latest designer clothes and attending the hottest parties but it looks like the state of California thinks they should be spending those reality TV checks elsewhere, like their taxes!

What they owe:

The IRS filed a $26,658 tax lien against Angela Simmons on Dec. 22 in New York.

The IRS filed a $22,528 tax lien against Vanessa Simmons on Dec. 22 in New York.

The IRS filed a $157,787 tax lien against Vanessa Simmons on Nov. 10 in New York.

The IRS filed a $27,248 tax lien against Angela Simmons on May 20 in New York.

The IRS filed a $132,466 tax lien against Angela Simmons on April 1 in New York.

The state of California filed a $44,253 tax lien against Vanessa Simmons on March 23 in Sacramento County Court.

The state of California filed a $39,538 tax lien against Angela Simmons on March 23 in Sacramento.