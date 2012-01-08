Weirdos: Man Trying On Bras, Dresses, And Fake Baby Bumps In A Maternity Store Popped For Exposing Himself To Staff

Why in the world was this man up in “Modern Maternity” trying on nursing bras and baby bumps anyway?!?!?!?!

A Norman man trying on bras and dresses at a Penn Square Mall maternity store exposed himself to an employee, police said. Jeffrey Don Watson, 48, was booked into the Oklahoma County jail Wednesday on a complaint of indecent exposure and is free on $2,000 bail.

Watson walked into Modern Maternity on Dec. 27 and started trying on dresses. He asked the store manager for help trying on bras, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The manager told police Watson, whom she identified through a photo lineup, asked for assistance with a baby bump, an aid that replicates the shape of a woman’s stomach during the stages of pregnancy.