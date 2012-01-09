Aubrey “The Celebrity Apprentice” O’Day And Toya’s Hubby Memphitz Cover Kontrol Magazine’s Shape Issue

Guess who landed the cover(s) of Kontrol Magazine for their Shape Issue? It’s Memphitz… and Aubrey O’Day!

Tailored to the idea of embracing the body, this final issue of the year features the ever-popular Aubrey O’Day and the hot music executive and entrepreneur Memphitz on dual covers. Aubrey O’Day takes no prisoners as she exudes sex appeal in a photo shoot and interview that dispels all the rumors that surrounds her celebrity. She gives insight on her life, career and what lies in store for her fans.

And for the ladies… Memphitz shows off his bangin abs as he gives us the inside scoop on his recent marriage to Antonia “Toya” Carter, his career and his release from Jive Records. He also tells how he maintains his fitness and style and also how he balances life inside and outside of the music industry. Also in this issue, the guys of Day 26 show of their winter style and opened up about where they have been and where they plan on going. The Shape Issue is packed with timeless fashion and beauty spreads breathtaking getaways, phenomenal up and coming talents and much more. As always, Kontrol gives its readers another issue they will love.