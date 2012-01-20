A Beautiful Girl-Swirl Fantasy: Curvaceous Coco And “Thicky Thigh” C-Milli Flick It Up In The Club

This is one ice-cream girl-swirl sammich that we’d like be the filling for…

Last weekend Ice-T’s wife Coco and mommy banger Christina Milian kicked it together at a club and took a flick that made us say “cotdamn!”. This may seem to be an unlikely friendship but Coco says shes known C-Milli for about 5 years, hopefully their friendship continues and we get more pics like these soon!

Coco also blessed us with this gratuitous back-shot of her ample cakes.

Mrs. Ice-T also dropped a couple of pics for “Ta-Ta” Tuesday and Thong Thursday that we’ve included in the gallery below. Ya know, JUST in case you missed them…

