Ho Sit Down: Kimmy Cakes Tells Kelly Ripa “I Didn’t Think Following My Heart Would Create This Much Backlash”

Kim Kardashian made her return to television screens today, co-hosting “Live! with Kelly.” During the show, Kardashian talked extensively about her decision to marry Nets star Kris Humphries after knowing each other for just eight months and also claimed that if getting married had been a business decision “I would have stayed married longer.”

Seated next to Kelly Ripa, both women in red dresses, Kardashian expressed shock about the negative press she’s garnered since filing for divorce from Humphries after just 72 days of marriage. She stressed that she walked down the aisle with genuine intentions.

“I really didn’t think that following my heart would create this much backlash,” Kardashian said. “Me being such a hopeless romantic, I wanted to believe in something so badly … Khloe and Lamar got married after knowing each other for a month and they’re going on three years. My mom and Bruce after five months got married and they just celebrated their 20th anniversary. I fell in love and thought it could work just like the examples that I saw.”

Kardashian also addressed allegations that she got married for money or to build her brand.

“If you really think about it, if this was a business decision and I really made all that money that everyone was claiming that we made off this wedding, and if the wedding was fake and just for TV,” she said, trailing off. “I’m a smart business woman — I would have stayed married longer. This was a bad business decision.”

When Ripa brought up Heidi Klum and Seal’s announcement today that they were splitting, Kardashian stayed away from commenting.

“I would never wish anyone to go through a divorce. But after what I’ve been through, I see that you don’t really know until you’re in that person’s shoes,” she said. “People don’t really see my heart and I just want them to understand why I do what I do. So when I see other people that I might understand their situation, I say, ‘You’ve really got to step back because you don’t know what they’re going through.'”

Ripa also took the opportunity to apologize to Kardashian for her Halloween costume. Ripa and singer Nick Lachey had dressed as Kardashian and Humphries at their wedding — Lachey walking on stilts. Soon after, news leaked out that Kardashian had filed for divorce.

“Imagine our shock when literally an hour later this announcement was made,” explained Ripa.

Kardashian responded, “That was probably the one thing that made me smile that day.”