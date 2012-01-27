Child Care Worker Fired And Arrested For Duct Taping Child To Mat [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Vodpod videos no longer available.
More On Bossip!
For Discussion: Is Drake Crossing The Line By Constantly Dating His Peers’ Ex-Girlfriends?
Galleries: Draya And Her Amazing Rack Have A Happy Birthday [Photos]
Reality Love Friend Triangle: Evelyn Lozada GOES IN On Ex- BFF Jennifer “Purple Contacts” Williams, Her Relationship With Nene Leakes And Says “BEYOTCH You Will Never WIN!!!”
This May Take A While: A Gallery Of Alllll The Men Rumored To Be Romantically Linked To Rih-Rih’s Red Hot Cakes
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.