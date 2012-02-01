Within the past two days we’ve seen two very posterizing dunks by LeBron James & Blake Griffin. Naturally it made us think of which five dunks would you put into the ‘Top 5 In-Game Dunks of All Time’? While it sounds simple, there can be arguments made for at least 25 other dunks to be mentioned in the Top 5. Then of course you have the difference in eras, so just to pay homage, we’ll start off with a couple vintage dunks, then a couple honorable mentions… Continue