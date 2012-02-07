Chris Brown Is Confirmed To Perform At 2012 Grammys After Three Year Hiatus…Rihanna Will Be Performing As Well

Things are going to be quite interesting at the Grammys this year:

Chris Brown will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards, the event where his career almost ended three years ago. Brown admitted to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna at a pre-Grammy party in 2009 and is serving five years of probation for the felony attack. A source told The Associated Press on Monday that Brown will hit the stage at Sunday’s show. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because Brown’s performance has not been officially announced.

After the attack, Brown’s reputation plummeted, but he has since bounced back, releasing multiple mixtapes and the multi-hit album, “F.A.M.E. (Forgiving All My Enemies).” The CD is nominated for three Grammys, including best R&B album. Rihanna also will perform at the show. She’s nominated for four awards, including the top prize — album of the year — for her platinum effort “Loud.”

Brown and Rihanna were supposed to perform at the 2009 Grammys, but that changed after Brown attacked the pop singer in the early morning hours before the awards show. Since then, Brown has not attended the Grammys, although he was nominated for three awards last year.