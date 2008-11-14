For Discussion: Obama Racial Slur at a University

Posted by Bossip Staff

It looks like heads might roll at NCSU:

The North Carolina NAACP wants North Carolina State University to expel four students accused of painting racist messages about President-elect Obama on campus.

School Chancellor James Oblinger held a closed-door meeting Wednesday with NAACP President Rev. William Barber to discuss the graffiti in the campus free expression tunnel.

Barber wants an official response within 48 hours. Oblinger says both sides have agreed to move forward.

Four students admitted spray-painting the messages, including one that used a racial slur and suggested shooting Obama in the head.

Officials have said the unidentified students won’t face criminal charges because the writing wasn’t a hate crime since it was written on a wall where free speech is encouraged.