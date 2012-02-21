For Discussion: Nasty Newt Gingrich Says Barack Obama Is “The Most Dangerous President” In Modern American History And Cannot Be Trusted

Newt Gingrich always has something to say, and this time he has decided to go in on Barack Obama…again:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday that President Obama is “dangerous” to America because his administration has lost the trust of other nations around the world, citing as proof that the United States still does not know who was hiding Osama bin Laden in Pakistan and a recent Saudi pact with China.

“This is an administration that no country really trusts, it’s the reason the Saudis are now signing a nuclear treaty with the Chinese, not with the Americans,” Gingrich said in an interview with “CBS This Morning,” adding that is “dangerous to America.”

Asked by host Charlie Rose about the Obama administration’s claims that it not only killed bin Laden, it has killed more al Qaeda people than any prior administration and its anti-al Qaeda campaign has been very effective.

“My answer to that is that It has been so effective they barely got a guy on Saturday who was trying to blow up the U.S. Capitol. It has been so effective that we have no idea in Pakistan who was hiding bin Laden. And in fact the Pakistanis have now arrested a Pakistani for having helped the Americans, not for having hidden bin Laden, for having helped the Americans,” Gingrich said.

“It has been so effective that the Muslim brotherhood is now the dominant party in Egypt and is openly talking about getting an Egyptian nuclear weapon and breaking the treaty with Israel. I don’t think that’s very effective. I think that it is dangerous to America,” he said.

On Monday, Gingrich called Mr. Obama “the most dangerous president in modern American history” and said the nation’s safety can’t be assured until he’s gone.