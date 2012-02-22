One Of The Infamous “Teen Racist” Makes Apology Video With Her Crying: Sincere Or A Ploy? [Video]

Vodpod videos no longer available.

You know how forgiving black folks are. But, maybe we should take a page out of their book and never forgive her… like Chris Brown, Whitney Houston, Floyd Mayweather, Michael Jackson, and everybody else they feel is expendable and unforgivable.

