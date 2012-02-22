Snoop Dogg’s New Music Video “Sitting By The Water”: Where Are The Sisters, Snoop?!? [Video]

Vodpod videos no longer available.

Come on Snoop… that little latina banger is rubbing her cakes against your package as you rap about your daughter? (Dead!!)

More On Bossip!

Put On Blast: One Of Game’s Black Wall Street Homies Posts TwitPic Of Gloria Govan In His Bed, eBeefs With Matt Barnes!

Not So Secret: We Decipher All The Hidden Messages Rih Rih And Breezy Sent Each Other On Their New Songs Together!

Sidepiece Showdown Pt. 2: Hollyweird’s Most Notorious Mistresses

From Riches To Rags: A Gallery Of Huge, Multi-Million Dollar, Ballerific Cribs That Have Been Foreclosed On