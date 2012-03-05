Coupled Up: Weezy Takes His Lovergirl To See The Lakers… And Check Out The Rock On Dhea’s Finger!!!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Weezy cuddled up with his boo thang Dhea at the Lakers/Heat matchup on Sunday. Awwww, thug love… so sweet.

Dhea sported a major piece of jewelry on her left ring finger. Wonder if Weezy is wifing that for real?

More shots of them and the other celebs who attended Sunday’s game when you continue.

Of course Gabrielle Union was there to root on her boo D-Wade

Mark Sanchez showed up

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came out as well

Kellen Winslow came through

And Terry Crews got involved in the game

