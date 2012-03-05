For Discussion: Disney Uses Its Only Black Princess To Sell Watermelon Candy… Racist, Or Racistly Delicious?

Why yes massuh’ we sho’ do like some watermelon, yes ‘suh SMH

Surely it’s just a coincidence that Tiana, the only black princess in the storied history of Disney animated films, is the face of Dig ‘n Dips watermelon-flavored candy? And that Cinderella Aurora of Sleeping Beauty is the vanilla-flavored dipping stick? Yeah, that’s totally a coincidence. Right, guys? Guys? Hello?!

GTFOHWTBS

Source

