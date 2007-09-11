Couple Torture Black Woman, Woman Forced to Eat Rat and Dog Feces

Posted by Bossip Staff

This sick and racist couple, that was part of a group of 6, was charged with torturing a Black woman in West VA and made the innocent woman eat rat and dog feces. This is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime:

The 23-year-old woman had stab wounds on her left leg and bruises around her eyes, authorities said. The wounds were about a week old, the release said. "Deputies found her with two black eyes, part of her hair had been pulled out, she had lacerations on her neck, and she had been physically, mentally and sexually abused," Logan County Sheriff W.E. Hunter said.The victim was forced to eat rat and dog feces and drink from the toilet, according to the criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, The Associated Press reported.