Random Ridiculousness: Man Sues AMC Theater Because The Refreshments Are Too Damn Expensive!!

Wow. At least someone is finally standing up to those super inflated movie concession prices!

Movie theaters have long been the target of consumer ire when it came to rising ticket prices, but a man in Michigan feels the steep price for theater snacks is worthy of a lawsuit. Joshua Thompson, of Livonia, filed a class action lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court against his local AMC theater, with the aim of forcing film houses around the state to reduce their snack prices, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“He got tired of being taken advantage of,” Thompson’s lawyer, Kerry Morgan, of Wyandotte, told the newspaper. “It’s hard to justify prices that are three and four times higher than anywhere else.” According to the publication, Thompson claimed in the suit that he used to bring his own snacks to the theater until AMC posted a sign on the doors banning any outside food and drinks.

The suit accuses AMC Theatres of violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act by charging grossly excessive prices for snacks, and seeks refunds for all customers who were overcharged, and a civil penalty against the company. In 2009, AMC Entertainment joined Regal Entertainment Group in banning outside food and drinks from entering its 300 theater locations.

In a statement released at that time, Sun Dee Larson, vice president of corporate communications for Kansas City-based AMC Entertainment, said “AMC recently reviewed its company policy regarding outside food and drink and will no longer be permitting guests to bring in these items, as is the case with many entertainment venues. We are also reviewing and revamping our concessions menu, and we are vigorously investigating many new items to add to our locations nationwide, to provide our guests with as much choice and value as possible.”