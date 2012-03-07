Caught Creepin’??? Tami Roman Puts Basketball “Wife” Kesha Nichols On Blast For Getting Kenya Bell’s Husband’s Phone Number On The Low!

Ah sookie-sookie now!

We all know that Tami Roman has an affinity for keeping real. Whether you like her or not, you can’t say she’s a liar. So when we saw a tweet that she sent out in regards to some shady behavior between her soon-to-be reality show nemesis, Kesha Nichols, all we could do is say: “Daaaaaaaaaammmmmmmn Keshaaaaa!” *Martin Lawrence voice*

Kenya tossed in her 2 Cents too…

This should make the rest of the season VERY interesting as we already have seen that Kesha and Kenya already have some beef!

Image via WENN

