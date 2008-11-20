Quote of the Day

Posted by Bossip Staff

Brandy revealed some information about why she lied to the world:

Singer Brandy opens up for the first time to Us Weekly about her fake marriage and the “traumatic” car accident that left one person dead.

In 2002, Brandy Norwood announced she’d secretly wed music producer Robert Smith the year before – just four months before giving birth to their baby, Sy’rai, when just 22 years old. The pair even acted as husband and wife on MTV series Brandy: A Special Delivery, which documented their daughter’s birth.

But after calling it quits in 2003, Smith told a radio station the marriage never happened.

“I lied because of the fear of what people would think and the pressure to be a good role model,” Norwood, 29, reveals to Us Weekly in her first interview on the topic.

“Our relationship was very real, we just weren’t legally married,” she adds.