Some Shady Swirl: Demi Moore Is “Sick To Her Stomach” Over Rihanna And Ashton Kutcher Late Night Hook Up

Ashton Kutcher ain’t isht:

Demi Moore is reportedly “sick to the stomach” over the claims that her ex husband, Ashton Kutcher has hooked up with Rihanna. Rumours about Ashton and Rihanna’s romance started when the ‘Rude Boy’ singer was seen arriving at his house in the early hours of the morning last week. The claims that Ashton and Riri are an item is thought to have sent Demi, who left rehab recently, “spiralling” with friends fearing for her health.

Revealing how the news has affected Demi, a source told Grazia magazine:

“Demi is constantly keeping tabs on Ashton so when these pictures came up she was understandably devastated. Demi’s convinced something happened between them and said she felt sick to her stomach”.

The source added: “Demi’s been acting crazy ever since, trying to find out information about the pair. Demi is in such a fragile state, even the idea of them together has affected her quite badly. She’s in a terrible way but, at the end of the day, Ashton is a single man and free to do whatever he likes.”

Believing that she has been left “humiliated” by Ashton’s new romance with Rihanna, another source told Closer magazine:

“Demi can’t believe Ashton would do this. She’s really hurt by the rumours and feels humiliated he’s being linked to other celebrities just a few weeks after she got out of rehab.

‘”She feels it cheapens their marriage even further.” Prior to Rihanna, Ashton was linked to Loren Scafaria after he posted a picture of himself with her and their friend on Twitter earlier this year.