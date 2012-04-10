GTFOHWTBS: George “Piece Of Isht” Zimmerman Launches Website To Raise Money For “Living Expenses And Legal Defense”
George Zimmerman Starts Fund-Raising Website, Florida Prosecutor Cancels Grand Jury
George Zimmerman, the man police say fatally shot Trayvon Martin, has created a website.
On his newly formed website: therealgeorgezimmerman.com. Zimmerman, 28, wrote, “I have been forced to leave my home, my school… and ultimately, my entire life.”
He alluded to false websites soliciting money for his legal defense, saying he has not received any funds.
Zimmerman also wrote that the sole purpose of the website is to ensure his supporters are receiving his full attention without any intermediaries.
But he goes on to say due to his “forced inability to maintain employment,” he created a Paypal account to ensure any funds provided are used only for his living expenses and legal defense.
“He has a right to raise money, to do whatever he wants. That’s up to his supporters to do what’s in their heart,” said Natalie Jackson, Trayvon Martin’s family attorney.
Martin’s family attorneys hope the website is a sign an arrest is imminent and that Zimmerman is preparing to defend himself in court…
…On the website, Zimmerman posted two pictures. One picture shows a sign reading “Justice for Zimmerman.” The other picture shows graffiti stating “Long Live Zimmerman.”
“On Sunday February 26th, I was involved in a life altering event which led me to become the subject of intense media coverage. As a result of the incident and subsequent media coverage, I have been forced to leave my home, my school, my employer, my family and ultimately, my entire life. This website’s sole purpose is to ensure my supporters they are receiving my full attention without any intermediaries.”
“I am grateful to my friends that have come to my aid, whether publicly or personally, never questioning my integrity or actions, understanding that I cannot discuss the details of the event on February 26th, and allowing law enforcement to proceed with their investigation unhindered,” the 28-year-old Zimmerman wrote on another of the site’s pages. “Once again, I thank you for your patience and I assure you, the facts will come to light.”
