GTFOHWTBS: George “Piece Of Isht” Zimmerman Launches Website To Raise Money For “Living Expenses And Legal Defense”

George Zimmerman, the man police say fatally shot Trayvon Martin, has created a website.

On his newly formed website: therealgeorgezimmerman.com. Zimmerman, 28, wrote, “I have been forced to leave my home, my school… and ultimately, my entire life.”

He alluded to false websites soliciting money for his legal defense, saying he has not received any funds.

Zimmerman also wrote that the sole purpose of the website is to ensure his supporters are receiving his full attention without any intermediaries.

But he goes on to say due to his “forced inability to maintain employment,” he created a Paypal account to ensure any funds provided are used only for his living expenses and legal defense.

“He has a right to raise money, to do whatever he wants. That’s up to his supporters to do what’s in their heart,” said Natalie Jackson, Trayvon Martin’s family attorney.

Martin’s family attorneys hope the website is a sign an arrest is imminent and that Zimmerman is preparing to defend himself in court…

…On the website, Zimmerman posted two pictures. One picture shows a sign reading “Justice for Zimmerman.” The other picture shows graffiti stating “Long Live Zimmerman.”