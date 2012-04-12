808s And Chopdowns: A Gallery Of Women Kanye West Has Shouted Out In Song

Gallery Of Women Kanye West Rapped About

Yeezy has been quite the ladies’ man as of late. But he’s always had a thing for shouting out vixens he wanted to give the business to. We decided to grab a few notable ladies he’s mentioned by name. Which ones should he have tried to get with in real life?

“I’m a need just at least, one of Russell’s nieces onnnnnnn” – “Put On”

“Try imagining something passionate/ Between you Cassie and Kim Kardashian/ Maybe that’ll work when you get to hit that A** again” – “Stay Up (Viagra)”

“I couldn’t keep it home, I thought I needed a Nia Long” – “Touch The Sky”

“If I was him I woulda married Kate and Ashleyyyy” – “N****s In Paris”

“With some light skinned girls and some Kelly Rowland’s” – “Power”

“Why I gotta ask what that to door cost House on the hill two doors from Tracey Ross…” – “The Glory”

    “And I’m asking about her girlfriends yeah the dark skinned one” – “The Glory”

    “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim around the time she had fell in love with him” – “Theraflu”

