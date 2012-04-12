808s And Chopdowns: A Gallery Of Women Kanye West Has Shouted Out In Song

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Gallery Of Women Kanye West Rapped About Yeezy has been quite the ladies’ man as of late. But he’s always had a thing for shouting out vixens he wanted to give the business to. We decided to grab a few notable ladies he’s mentioned by name. Which ones should he have tried to get with in real life?

“I’m a need just at least, one of Russell’s nieces onnnnnnn” – “Put On”

“Try imagining something passionate/ Between you Cassie and Kim Kardashian/ Maybe that’ll work when you get to hit that A** again” – “Stay Up (Viagra)”

“I couldn’t keep it home, I thought I needed a Nia Long” – “Touch The Sky”

“If I was him I woulda married Kate and Ashleyyyy” – “N****s In Paris”

“With some light skinned girls and some Kelly Rowland’s” – “Power”

“Why I gotta ask what that to door cost House on the hill two doors from Tracey Ross…” – “The Glory”

“And I’m asking about her girlfriends yeah the dark skinned one” – “The Glory”