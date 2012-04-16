Guess Which “Love & Hip-Hop” Star Is Showing Off Their New Knifed Up Bawwwwdy And Toned Down Tig Ole’ Bitties [Video]

“Breast reduction is like slapping God across the face for giving you a beautiful gift.”

“Love and Hip Hop” star Somaya Reece is feeling a lot more lighter these days. The aspiring rapper tweeted pics of her new figure after undergoing breast reduction surgery. The reality star had revealed on her blog several months ago that she was suffering from extreme back pain and was considering the procedure. Somaya’s gone from a 40E cup to what looks to be a more manageable C cup.

