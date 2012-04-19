Fantasy Time! Becky Banger Brooklyn Decker Reveals Which Other Becky She’d Love To Bang!

Brooklyn Decker Reveals Secret Crush

If you don’t know Brooklyn Decker and haven’t put her in your list of hottest Beckys then you are missing out. She’s easily one of the biggest “it” girls in the country. During her most recent photo spread with GQ, she revealed another top-knotch Becky she wants to give the business to.

For instance, there’s her long, spirited defense of Gisele Bündchen for her ungracious post–Super Bowl, mama-grizzly remarks about Tom Brady’s teammates (Bündchen was caught on-camera fuming, “My husband cannot f**king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time”), which Decker wraps up by admitting her Bündchen bias: “I have a top-five list, and Gisele is my number one. So she can do no wrong in my eyes.” Hold on—what kind of list is this, exactly? “Well, everyone has a top-five list of their biggest crushes, you know?” says Decker. “Usually, it’s guys on my list, but Gisele is just so perfect in every way.”

Yes, indeed. Just the thought of them together makes…nevermind. Just look at the pictures and check her credentials.