Push ‘Em Back, Push ‘Em Back, Waaaay Back: Chris “Gimme Dat iPhone” Brown’s Album “Fortune” Delayed Until The Summer, Plus Pics From His Australian Tour!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

You can have FAME, but you’ll have to wait for Fortune

Chris Brown’s New Album Fortune Pushed Back Until July

Apparently a publicity-stunt collaboration with ex-girlfriend-turned-punching bag Rihanna wasn’t enough gas to get Breezy’s fire lit, so his new album Fortune will now be released on July 3rd.

Chris took to Twitter to make the announcement…so you know it’s real.

TeamBreezy, are you disappointed???

Hit the flipper for some Instagram pics that Chris posted during his time in Australia. Can you spot Breezy’s rebellious new addition in the first pic?

Images via Instagram

Does this ninja have a NOSE RING???? When the f**k did THAT happen???

Awwww…no rice cakes here.

Peep the rest of the images on the next page

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Elsewhere In The World, For Your Information, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.