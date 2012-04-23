Push ‘Em Back, Push ‘Em Back, Waaaay Back: Chris “Gimme Dat iPhone” Brown’s Album “Fortune” Delayed Until The Summer, Plus Pics From His Australian Tour!
You can have FAME, but you’ll have to wait for Fortune…
Chris Brown’s New Album Fortune Pushed Back Until July
Apparently a publicity-stunt collaboration with ex-girlfriend-turned-punching bag Rihanna wasn’t enough gas to get Breezy’s fire lit, so his new album Fortune will now be released on July 3rd.
Chris took to Twitter to make the announcement…so you know it’s real.
TeamBreezy, are you disappointed???
Hit the flipper for some Instagram pics that Chris posted during his time in Australia. Can you spot Breezy’s rebellious new addition in the first pic?
Images via Instagram
Does this ninja have a NOSE RING???? When the f**k did THAT happen???
Awwww…no rice cakes here.
Peep the rest of the images on the next page
Continue Slideshow
More On Bossip!
Dirty Dog Diaries: MORE Women Come Forward Telling Royce That Her New Boo-Thang Dezmon Briscoe Been Tryna Chop Them Down Too!
Single And Ready To Mingle: The 10 Best Cities To Meet New People And Get Freaky!
Cheaper To Chop Her: Men (And Women) That Got Caught Trying To Pay For That Poon
Ain’t That A B–?! Dirty Dogs That Faced Bad Karma For Their Dirty Dog Ways
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.