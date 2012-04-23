Some Monday Swirl: Carlton Banks Spotted Coupled Up And Holding Hands With Blonde Becky In Hollyweird

Alfonso Ribeiro Leaving Madeo’s Restaurant With Angela Unkrich

Carlton and his boo Angela Unkrich were spotted in Hollyweird leaving Madeo’s restaurant.

He sure loves him some blondes! Peep more pics below:

Pacific Coast News

More On Bossip!

Coupled Up In NYC: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Spotted Cheesin’ & Swirlin’ In The Big Apple [Photos]

Celebrity Cribs: Which Legendary Actor is Selling This La Quinta Cali Mansion For $4.5M?? [Photos]

Some Instagram Preciousness Courtesy Of C-Milli, Swizzy And Slim Thug

For The Ladies: 10 Men That Have Admitted To Enjoying Taking Their Oral Talents Down South