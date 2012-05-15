Must Be Nice: City Council In One Brazilian Town Proposes Half Off At Restaurants For Chubby Lumpkins Who’ve Had Gastric Bypass

Ahhhh Brazil.

Diners in a Brazilian town who’ve had gastric bypass surgery and other types of stomach reducing procedures may be able to pay just half the bill in restaurants.

According to reports in The Daily Mail and G1.globo.com this week, city council members of Campinas, north of Sao Paulo, are in the midst of debating the controversial proposal which would allow those who’ve undergone the dramatic weight loss surgery to pay for just half of the meal.

The reasoning? Those who’ve had stomach reduction surgeries like stomach stapling aren’t capable of eating regular restaurant-sized portions, said the city councilor who put forth the bill. The bylaw would also require establishments to either offer a discount or offer half-portion sizes.

Eligible diners must be able to provide proof via a card or medical certificate under the proposal.

According to the Brazilian Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, between 2003 and 2010 the number of stomach reduction surgeries increased 375 percent throughout the country, from 16,000 to 60,000 operations, reports G1.globo.com.

The local hospital also performs an average of five to eight surgeries a week.

Voting for the controversial proposal was postponed this week after facing a barrage of criticism.