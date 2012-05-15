Jay-Z Backs Obama On Gay Marriage Stance: “It’s The Same As Discrimination Against Blacks”

99 problems, but a unwed gay man ain’t one!

Rapper Jay-Z is singing President Obama’s praises for endorsing same-sex marriage, insisting “it’s the right thing to do.”

“I’ve always thought it as something that was still holding the country back,” Jay-Z told CNN on Monday, commenting on gay couples not being able to tie the knot.

“What people do in their own homes is their business and you can choose to love whoever you love,” he said. “That’s their business. It’s no different than discriminating against blacks. It’s discrimination plain and simple.”

The singer’s statements come as several, prominent black pastors have spoken out against the President’s historic announcement to back gay marriage. Obama held a conference call with several of the church leaders last week to explain his decision.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, shrugged off claims Obama’s decision could cost him votes, especially with the African-American community.

“It’s really not about votes,” Jay-Z insisted. “It’s about people.”

The singer is an ardent supporter of the President, performing at several White House events in the past four years.