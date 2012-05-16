Lawsuits: Man Sues Walmart For $1M Two Years After Racist Intercom Fiasco…“All Black People Leave The Store Now”

Remember this story???

Wal-Mart is being sued for $1 million by a man who claims he was traumatized by a racist comment made over an intercom at a southern New Jersey store two years ago.

Donnell Battie, of Winslow, accuses Wal-Mart of being negligent in failing to control access to the store’s intercom, which was used to broadcast an announcement ordering all black people to leave the Washington Township store. A 16-year-old boy was arrested days later and charged with harassment and bias intimidation.

Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Rossiter tells the Courier-Post the firm has apologized and has worked to prevent it from happening again. Battie claims he has needed medical care due to the March 2010 comment. He says it caused him “severe and disabling emotional and psychological harm.”