When The Welfare Checks Stop Coming In: Nadya “Octo-Hoe “Suleman Gets A Job As A Stripper To Feed Her Poor Kids With Dirty Dolla Bills

Do.Not.Want.

Via TMZ reports:

Gentlemen, put your hands together and welcome to the stage … OCTOMOM!!!!

That’s right … sources close to Octo tell TMZ she has booked a gig at T’s Lounge in West Palm Beach, FL for her first stint as a stripper. We’re told Octomom will do two shows a night from July 11-15.

But it’s not all good news — or maybe it is — because we’re told that while T’s Lounge is all-nude, Octo will only be going topless. And if you were hoping to take Octo back to the champagne room, that’s not going to happen — she won’t be doing lap dances.

According to our sources, Octo has felt “sexually liberated” since filming her solo porn (due out this summer) and decided stripping would be a good way to promote the upcoming video.

We’re told Octo will make be making “thousands” from the gig … not all in singles.