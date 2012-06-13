Did Mariah Carey’s Voice Fall Off?: Mariah Live From Monaco 2012 Performances [Video]
Mariah was out in Monaco last week performing. We are not the ones to pass judgement, so we will let you decide if her performance was like the good old days.
Turn the pages and peep.
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/aI6kX9_3R1o/” width=”480″ height=”400″ /]
Fantasy – It’s like that – Shake it off
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/ZxqN9xcaEWo/” width=”480″ height=”400″ /]
I’ll be there
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/zaoSmcfZi2U/” width=”480″ height=”400″ /]
Dreamlover
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/TcqcplPaHS0/” width=”480″ height=”400″ /]
Can’t take that away – Always be my baby
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/SNP4Gho6GJc/” width=”480″ height=”400″ /]
Honey
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/O03d_Cdhsfk/” width=”480″ height=”400″ /]
Obsessed (Skip to 37 second mark for clear picture)
Mariah Carey – Love Hangover / Heartbreaker – My All – Honey – We Belong Together
