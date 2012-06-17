R.I.P. Rodney King, 47, Found Dead At The Bottom of A Swimming Pool

Via TMZ:

Rodney King — the man who was at the center of the infamous Los Angeles riots — was found dead this morning. He was 47.

According to our sources, King’s fiancée found him dead at the bottom of a pool.

King became famous in 1991 when he was the victim of police brutality at the hands of the LAPD. The officers involved in the incident were acquitted the following year and the announcement of the verdict led to the Los Angeles riots.