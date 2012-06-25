When The Checks Stop Coming In: Rodney King’s Family Can’t Afford To Bury Him And Begs Public For Help With Funeral Costs

Rodney King was not a wealthy man when he died and now his family is asking the public for donations so they can pay for a proper burial for the famous LAPD beating victim.

Via TMZ reports:

Despite the fact King scored a $3.8 million settlement from the City of L.A. after the 1992 incident, King’s family tells TMZ … there is basically no money left over to pay for his funeral costs, which are expected to run north of $22k.

The family has now issued a statement, through their rep, Kali Bowyer, asking people to contribute to a memorial fund established “for those who wish to contribute to the King family.”

King’s 3 adult daughters, along with other family members, are desperately trying to come up with the cash … but Bowyer tells us, “They need the money.”

King is scheduled to be laid to rest on June 30.

As far as the mystery surrounding Rodney’s death, the family says, “[We are] looking forward to a swift investigation into the death of our father, as well as we put our faith in the authorities responsible for handling the matter.”