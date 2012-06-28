King Bey Bangs Out Thug Misses Pics While Hubby Hov Gets A Sade Shoutout

Beyonce Posts More Pics While Sade Sings Jayz Praises

Now that his tour is over and her colossal comeback is on and poppin, Hubby Hov and Momma Bey have some time on their hands to do some R&R.

Throwing birthday parties, flickin it up and even getting shoutouts from soul-singin’ R&B royalty Shade.

Beyoncé, Rihanna and Alicia Keys can each claim at least one, but Sade, an icon for the ages, is still pining for that Jay-Z feature. The multiplatinum U.K. songstress says she has few regrets in a career that spans nearly three decades, beginning with her 1985 Diamond Life debut, but in a new interview, she cops to kicking herself over the cameo that wasn’t. “If I could turn back time? I would have asked Jay-Z to rap on Soldier of Love in 2010,” the singer said in a talk posted on Hov’s website, LifeandTimes.com, on Tuesday. While it’s unclear whether Sade was referring to the chart-toping LP or the single of the same name, it’s obvious she felt the rap titan would have enhanced the throbbing, bottom-heavy track.

