Thee Grainy Footage Of White Daycare Worker Taunting 3-Yr Old Black Toddler “Show Me Your Nine, Tough Guy” [Video]

Video of day care worker taunting three year old black toddler angers mom. A Connecticut mom is fuming after video of her son being taunted by his daycare teacher was passed around town and landed in her e-mail inbox. Tyesha Reese said the cellphone footage of her son Michael being bullied by his teacher at the Sleeping Giant Day Care in Hamden left her stunned, The grainy cell phone footage clearly shows little Michael getting visibly upset as a worker the station identified as Lindsay Cavallaro recorded the taunt.

“Do it. Go ahead. No balls. Oh you’re a tough guy. Hey boss, show me your nine,” the woman can be heard saying to Michael, after the frustrated boy said that he would knock the phone out of her hand.

The video was passed around the sleepy suburb of Hamden until someone emailed it to Reese.

“It got into someone’s hands who actually saw the video and was like, wait a minute, I recognize whose son this is and that’s when they forwarded it to me and said ‘I need you to see this,'” Reese told WTNH, “And when I saw my son’s face it was just unbelievable, you know.”

Reese has pulled Michael out of Sleeping Giant Day Care since discovering the incident.

Cavallaro has been put on paid leave while the day care center investigates