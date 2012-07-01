Perverts: Arizona School Bus Drivers Accused Of Offering 10 Year-Old Boy $1 To Chop Down His Underage Cakes

This is just sick!!

An Arizona couple working for their local school district — one as a bus driver, the other as a caretaker for students with mental or physical disabilities — are facing charges of child abuse.

Brian DiCamillo, 39, has been accused of child molestation, child pornography and child prostitution, while his wife, Jennifer DiCamillo, allegedly knew about these crimes and did not report them, according to the Phoenix New Times.

Revelations about Brian’s misconduct came to light when he allegedly offered a 10-year-old boy $1 in exchange for sex while the boy was in his home. When the boy declined, Brian instead showed him graphic pictures of a five-year-old boy, according to police.

Brian has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count each for both child prostitution and furnishing obscene material to a minor. Jennifer has been charged with two counts of child abuse.

The couple’s employer, Deer Valley Unified School District, has said both will be terminated if convicted, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.