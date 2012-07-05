Cut Off: “Shady” Katie Holmes Has Ended All Contact With Tom Cruise And Has Limited His Contact With Daughter Suri!

This thing is getting UGLY

According to TMZ reports:

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have cut off all contact with each other, and her people are making it difficult for Tom to have contact with his daughter … sources very familiar with the situation tell TMZ.

Although Tom now has “absolutely no contact with Katie,” his people are negotiating/bickering with Katie’s people over when and how Tom can talk to Suri. We’re told Tom does speak with his daughter by phone at least once a day, but sources connected with Tom say it hasn’t been easy.

We’re told when Tom’s on the phone with Suri, there is one place he has not gone … he has NOT discussed the breakup of his marriage with his daughter.

As for when Tom will attempt to see Suri … sources say it’s not going to happen for awhile. We’re told Tom was in L.A. for the 4th but he’s leaving before the weekend to shoot his new movie in the Rockies.

Our sources say things are “really bitter now” between Tom and Katie. He feels betrayed by her and thinks she is using Suri as a weapon.

And you don’t need sources to know one thing — if he’s blocked from seeing Suri, his lawyers will make a beeline for court.