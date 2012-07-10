Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Fade “Lil Scrappy Vs Stevie J”: Lil Scrappy Talks Knocking Out Stevie J. “He Went To The Hospital… I Went Home!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
[springboard src=”http://bossip.springboardplatform.com/mediaplayer/springboard/youtube/bosp007/DUkA24J32sA/” width=”600″ height=”400″ /]
Lil Scrappy Talks About Knocking Out Stevie J. On Love And Hip Hop
When Lil’ Scrappy confronts Stevie J about cussing out Erica, Joseline gets involved and causes the situation to really heat up.
