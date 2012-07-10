Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Fade “Lil Scrappy Vs Stevie J”: Lil Scrappy Talks Knocking Out Stevie J. “He Went To The Hospital… I Went Home!” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Lil Scrappy Talks About Knocking Out Stevie J. On Love And Hip Hop

When Lil’ Scrappy confronts Stevie J about cussing out Erica, Joseline gets involved and causes the situation to really heat up.

Hmm…
