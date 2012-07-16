Making It Rain On Them Hoes: Sports Illustrated Has Released A List Of The Top 50 Highest Paid American Atheles! Find Out Who Is The King Of The Gwapanese! [Pics]

- By Bossip Staff
Run, Shoot, Catch, Swing, Hit, Jump, Sink all the way to the bank.

Sports Illustrated Lists The Top 50 Highest-Earning American Athletes

Sports Illustrated has done a lil’ research and they know who’s REALLY ridin’ around and gettin’ it, and who ain’t got no money in the bank…

This year’s list is unique for a couple more reasons. NBA players, who have historically claimed more spots in the Fortunate 50 than any other group, had their salaries slashed by nearly 20 percent this season because of the 66-game schedule brought on by the lockout of 2011.

Our findings consisted solely of salary, winnings, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees. We consulted players’ associations, tour records, agents and news reports. Our endorsement estimates for 2012 came from Burns Entertainment & Sports Marketing, other sports-marketing executives and analysts, and agents. Salary figures were based on current or most recently completed seasons (July 1 for the NFL, which is why Drew Brees, who just signed a $100 million deal last Friday, isn’t on the list). For winnings-based sports (auto racing, golf, tennis), we used the 2011 calendar year. Boxing purses are from June 2011 through May 2012. Candidates for the U.S. 50 had to be American citizens and currently active in their sports.

Being that the list is so long, we’re gonna bring you the top 15. There is a LOT of money in this convo…

Hit the flipper to peep the list.

Carmelo Anthony

Salary: $14,907,450
Endorsements: $10,000,000

Total: $24,907,450

Dwight Howard

Salary: $14,490,000
Endorsements: $11,000,000

Total: $25,490,000

Mario Williams

Salary: $25,000,000
Endorsements: $500,000

Total: $25,500,000

Kevin Durant

Salary: $14,000,000
Endorsements: $12,482,840

Total: $26,482,840

Larry Fitzgerald

Salary: $26,250,000
Endorsements: $500,000

Total: $26,750,000

Derek Jeter

Salary: $15,729,364
Endorsements:$12,000,000

Total: $27,729,364

    Dale Earnhardt Jr.

    Salary/Winnings: $4,164,690
    Endorsements: $24,000,000

    Total: $28,164,690

    Peyton Manning

    Salary: $18,000,000
    Endorsements: $13,000,000

    Total: $31,000,000

    Alex Rodriguez

    Salary: $30,000,000
    Endorsements: $3,500,000

    Total: $33,500,000

    LeBron James

    Salary: $12,880,000
    Endorsements: $33,000,000

    Total: $45,880,000

    Kobe Bryant

    Salary: $20,286,000
    Endorsements: $28,000,000

    Total: $48,286,000

    Tiger Woods

    Salary/Winnings: $1,940,238
    Endorsements: $54,500,000

    Total: $56,440,238

    Sidebar: What the HELL kind of shirt is this ninja wearing?!?! SMH

    Phil Mickelson

    Salary/Winnings: $3,763,488
    Endorsements: $57,000,000

    Total: $60,763,488

    Floyd Mayweather:

    Salary/Winnings: $85,000,000
    Endorsements: $0

    Total: $85,000,000

    It must be muhfuggin NICE to make all that money and not have to endorse a damn thing! Imagine how much gwap this ig’nant ninja would make if he was actually a likeable character? Ah well…

