The Side-Eye: Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Producer Mona Scott-Young Says That There Is Nothing Scripted About Her Show! [Video]

Scripted? A “Reality TV” show??? Noooooooo…

Mona Scott-Young Denies That Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Is Scripted

At this point VH1 has aired 5 episodes of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta and we’ve all been engrossed and grossed out at the same damn time that such f**kery can still exist in the world, but we digress. There have been NUMEROUS scenes this season that look about as real as Joan Rivers upper lip. Despite the cries of shenanigans in comments sections and social networks, the show’s creator and producer Mona Scott-Young tells MTV RapFix host Sway that there is nothing scripted or staged on her hit reality TV series.

Without further ado…

What do you think? Does Mona need more people???

Image via MTV