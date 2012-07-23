Jesus Take The Crowbar: Florida Man Claiming To Be Christ Catches Fade With Neighbor He Called “The AntiChrist”

Last we checked Jesus didn’t need a crowbar to divy up the loaves and fish… SMH. But that was definitely the weapon of choice for a Florida man who sees himself as the second coming of Christ:

A Florida man who claims to be Jesus Christ opted not to turn the other cheek, and instead menaced his neighbor with a crowbar, police said.

Kenneth David Peterson, 51, said the neighbor in question was, conveniently, the Antichrist, WKMG-TV reported.

Cops in Palm Bay investigated a report of a disturbance between the two men Thursday.

When they arrived, Peterson was reportedly professing to be Jesus and threatening the neighbor with the crowbar and another weapon.

He was charged with stalking and aggravated assault, and is being held at the Brevard County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Police have made nine visits to his home since February on reports that he was damaging a neighbor’s property, according to WKMG.