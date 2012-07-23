Into Oblivion: People Who Got Kicked Dumped And Forgotten About Forever

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

People That Disappeared After Getting Dumped Dating a celebrity must be pretty awesome. Suddenly, you’re in the spotlight and everyone knows who you are. Then, when the relationships are over, they fade into nothingness forever…until they find another celebrity to get chopped down by.

Slim – Remember when Vivica A. Fox and Slim were madly in love? Well he totally went away when that did.

Karrueche – When Breezy’s done with her we all will be.

Dudley O’Shaunnessy – When him and Rihanna ended he just chilled in England in obscurity.

Mike Nilon – He deserved to disappear after cheating on Garcelle.

Juanita Jordan – She took her money and chilled. We don’t blame her.

Chris Judd – He was famous as J Lo’s husband…then not so much.

Continue Slideshow

Laura Govan – She was in a nasty love triangle with Shaq and Gilbert Arenas, but she’s chilled since.

Elin – She went to Africa for crying out loud.