What’s Beef: A Gallery Of Currently Feuding Celebs Most Likely To Come Face To Face At The VMAs

Will the ish hit the fan? Feuding Celebrities Who Will Meet Up At The VMAs Things have been pretty heated in Hollyweird lately. From cheating scandals, to love triangles, to divorces, to all-out brawling, quite a few celebs have been going at in private and in public while somehow managing to avoid being in the same place at the same time as much as possible. But with the VMAs around the corner and several celebrity frenemies going head to head in various categories, all of their down low drama is about to stare them in the face. Here’s a gallery of beef-having ballers and ballettes who are sure to be one big not-so-happy family at the upcoming VMAs. And the nominees are…..



Kanye West And Amber Rose

Although Yeezy and Amber have both moved on to other relationships, Amber has been doing a lot of dishing on the dirty-dog details of Kanye and Kimmy’s affair and may even testify against Kim in her divorce proceedings. So Ye just might have some choice words for “Ambalifah…”



K.Michelle And Toya Wright (Carter)

With her new found reality show fame, K. Michelle has been using much of her fifteen minutes to set the record straight about her former relationship with rapper Memphitz, who is now married to Toya. Mrs. Mephitz has been keeping quiet publicly for the most part, but the way K. Michelle has been talking lately, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her show up and show out on the VMA red carpet..



Chris Brown And Drake

These two haven’t been within arms-length of each other since their bottle-bustin nightclub brawl earlier this summer. But that’ll all change at the VMAs where they will be going head to head in more than one category…



Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

This chick couldn’t have picked a worse time to get her sidline swerve on. The Twilight duo are scheduled to begin promoting the final film in the Twilight installment which comes out later this year……and they’re even slated to present an award together during the show. We’ll see how that goes….



Rihanna and Karruche

With all the back and forth and speculation surrounding these two and their love-sick loverboy Chris Brown, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear about some backstage fireworks taking place. We’re sure Karruche will make a red carpet appearance since her boo-thang has been totin’ her around everywhere he goes lately, and Rih is nominated so she’ll be there for sure…



Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

A 72-day marriage, a messy divorce, and an even messier look alike jump off. These two have more than their fair share of problems to choose from, and they’re not even together! Kimmy is sure to be on Kanye’s arm at the VMAs and we’re gonna bet Kris makes his way onto the red carpet too….wonder if he’ll bring his knock-off Kimmy Cakes…..

Nicki Minaj And Lil’ Kim

Kim has been off the music scene for quite some time aside from improptu mixtapes here and there. But with Nicki and Kim taking shots at each other on the regular on and off the mic, seeing the Queen Bee show up on the VMA red carpet wouldn’t exactly be a surprise…