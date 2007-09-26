Usher Will Get His Very Own Mini-Me

Posted by Bossip Staff

Usher went on Ellen a few weeks ago and announced that he wanted a boy, his own little doll to be named Usher Raymond V. Well it appears that his dreams of dressing up a little baby boy in designer jeans and Louis Vuitton backpacks have come true. Last night he disclosed at his fragrance launch event that they were expecting a boy, and Usher, Tameka, and his mom were all there to comment. Via People:

Usher states: “I just want my son to fully be coherent and to be healthy, first and foremost. I’ve found that it is a step-by-step process. You can wish for a million and one things. But I hope that my son has the same energy I had as a child. Hopefully, he won’t be as bad as me. I hope that he’s just a healthy son.”

Tameka on her cravings and childbirth: “I eat ice all day. It’s a weird thing. I love it. Now I’m thinking about ice. I want to find some ice. I don’t want drugs. I’ll try. I say that now. You call me about ten hours into labor. I’ll be asking for everything. Vicodin and everything.”

Jonetta: “I’m very excited about being a grandmother.”