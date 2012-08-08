Babies: Meet The Newest Kardashian Kutie! Kourtney’s Lil Beauty Penelope Disick
First Photos Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Scotland Disick
Kourtney is putting her new baby on blizzast…
Kourtney Kardashian introduces adorable daughter Penelope Scotland Disick — — with pages of exclusive photos — in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now.
Born July 8 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Penelope joins big brother Mason, Kardashian’s first child with Scott Disick, her boyfriend of six years.
Gushes the ecstatic second-time mom (who shares her new Us Weekly cover with sleepy Penelope and a beaming Mason): “Nothing could prepare me for how hard I fell in love with her.”
In the new issue, the reality star, 33, and Disick, 29, open up to Us about Penelope’s delivery (with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family in tow!), how Mason is adjusting to big-brotherhood, Kourtney’s push present, why Disick’s afraid to change Penelope’s diaper and much more!
No Scott on the cover? Does this mean he and Kourtney are really back on the rocks???
On another note, Mason looks so cute though, riiiight?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.