Jesus Take The Wheel: Armed Pakistani Mob Wants 11-Year-Old Christian Girl With Down’s Syndrome Put To Death For Blasphemy

Sometimes you just gotta thank God we live in this country. An 11-year-old girl is in danger of losing her life and her Christian neighbors are fearful they might lose theirs, as her Muslim neighborhood is calling for a death sentence penalty after she allegedly burned some pages of the Koran. To top it all off – she’s mentally challenged!

To some, she’s an innocent victim, an apparently mentally challenged Christian girl swept up by a rising tide of irrational Islamic extremism. To others, she’s God’s enemy, guilty of a crime so vile the only suitable punishment is death.

On Monday, Pakistani police arrested the girl, known only by her first name, Ramsha, after accusations that she burned pages of the Koran, Islam’s holy book. In Pakistan, it is a crime to utter derogatory statements or insult the Prophet Muhammad or the Koran in any way. Blasphemy convictions carry an automatic death sentence.

The accusations, made by the girl’s neighbors in a mixed Christian-Muslim neighborhood, sent area Muslims into a fury, with some police reports suggesting an angry mob of hundreds of men descended on her home demanding authorities arrest her and charge her with blasphemy.

They then allegedly went on a rampage, attacking the girl’s family and setting Christian houses on fire. The girl’s parents are now in protective custody and, according to reports, several Christian families have left the neighborhood, an impoverished district in the country’s capital, Islamabad.

Police officials put the girl in jail for 14 days, but suggested the charges might be dropped for a lack of evidence. When she was brought to jail, she reportedly had a shopping bag filled with religious and Arabic-language papers, but it was unclear whether the papers were pages of the Koran.

Some have said the girl is mentally challenged and suffers from Down’s syndrome.

The case is drawing worldwide condemnation, including from senior officials in the United States, a key military and political ally that gives billions in annual aid to Pakistan.

On Monday, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland referred to the case as “deeply disturbing.”

“We urge the government of Pakistan to protect not just its religious minority citizens, but also women and girls,” she said.