JHud is Moving Forward

Posted by Bossip Staff

Jennifer Hudson is getting back into the swing of things:

Jennifer Hudson, who’s been in seclusion since the killings of her family members, is getting back to work. The singer is set to begin filming a video next week for her single, “If This Isn’t Love,” according to her label, J Records.

Hudson was due to film the clip in Los Angeles when her mother, Darnell Hudson Donerson, and brother, Jason Hudson, were discovered shot to death in their Chicago home on the city’s South Side on Oct. 24. The body of her nephew, 7-year-old Julian King, was found in a sport utility vehicle three days later.

Hudson’s estranged brother-in-law, William Balfour, who is married to Hudson’s sister Julia, has been charged in the slayings. Prosecutors have said Balfour was upset Julia had been dating another man. The star has thanked the public for their support since the tragedy, and last week issued a statement after she was nominated for four Grammy awards, including best R&B album for her self-titled debut. She has recently been featured in ads for the Gap, but those images were shot well before the murders, according to The Associated Press.